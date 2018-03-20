Preckwinkle takes big early lead for Cook County Board president

Democrats Bob Fioretti, left, and Toni Preckwinkle are candidates for Cook County Board President.

By Barbara Vitello

Legal Affairs Writer

Early unofficial returns show incumbent Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle with a sizable lead with 171,724 votes to Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti's 118,771 votes in the Democratic primary.

Preckwinkle is seeking her third term as president of the Cook County Board, apparently overcoming an expected backlash against a controversial sweetened-beverage tax she promoted last year.

While Preckwinkle characterized herself as a proven leader forced to make tough decisions, Fioretti painted her as a president whose policies forced higher taxes upon Cook County residents.

Fioretti was especially critical of Preckwinkles failed penny-per-ounce sweetened beverage tax and her decision to reinstitute a 1 percent sales tax that she rolled back after winning the presidency in 2010.

Preckwinkle argued the tax hike was necessary after Gov. Bruce Rauner and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stymied plans that would have saved money by changing pension rules.

To that end, Fioretti supported switching to a 401(k)-style retirement plan over continuing the current pension system for county employees.