Patrician close to winning Republican nod in Kane County Board District 23

hello

With all but two precincts counted, Jim Patrician appeared on his way to gaining the Republican nomination in Kane County Board District 23.

Unofficial vote totals Tuesday showed Patrician with 480 votes and Jonathan Radke with 296 votes.

Patrician, 50, of Algonquin, works as an employee benefits adviser and has served on the community finance committee for Community Unit District 300, and commissioner and chairman of the Algonquin Planning and Zoning Committee. He supports a thorough review of county services to determine which are most critical to residents, reducing expenses and eliminating waste to maintain the property tax freeze.

Radke, 75, of Carpentersville, is a construction manager and Dundee Township Republican chairman, and member of the Kane County Republican Central Committee. He has served as president of Lake Marian River Conservancy District. He supports holding the line on expenses and does not support a tax increase.

The winner will succeed incumbent Maggie Auger of Algonquin, who is not seeking re-election.