Gillespie beats Sonnefeldt by 3-1 ratio in 27th state Senate District

First-time candidate Ann Gillespie was coasting to victory by a 3-1 ratio Tuesday in a Democratic primary campaign bolstered by the backing of several elected Democrats and grass-roots supporters.

With all precincts reporting, Gillespie had 17,861 votes versus 5,994 for opponent Joe Sonnefeldt in the 27th state Senate District primary, according to unofficial totals. Those totals do not include votes cast early.

She is set to face Republican incumbent Tom Rooney in the fall.

"I am very encouraged by the overall vote totals that came in today -- it was a very strong Democratic turnout," Gillespie said. "I think that bodes well for the general election."

Gillespie, of Arlington Heights, is an attorney, retired business executive with CVS Caremark, and organizer of efforts supporting Cook County's minimum wage and sick leave ordinances through the group We The People. She garnered endorsements from elected Democrats including U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky and state Sens. Laura Murphy and Heather Steans.

Sonnefeldt, of Mount Prospect, a professional musician and president of the Mount Prospect Elementary District 57 school board, painted Gillespie as "the choice of the Springfield insiders" during the campaign.

The district covers parts of Arlington Heights, Inverness, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Prospect Heights and Rolling Meadows.