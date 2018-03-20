Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 3/20/2018 1:35 PM

Free concert at Stevenson High

hello
Daily Herald report

Stevenson High School's orchestras will perform a winter concert Tuesday night. The show is set for 7 p.m. in the performing arts center at the Lincolnshire school, which is on Route 22 west of Milwaukee Avenue. Admission is free.

Article Comments ()
