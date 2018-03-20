Stevenson High School's orchestras will perform a winter concert Tuesday night. The show is set for 7 p.m. in the performing arts center at the Lincolnshire school, which is on Route 22 west of Milwaukee Avenue. Admission is free.
updated: 3/20/2018 1:35 PM
Free concert at Stevenson High
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Education
- Stevenson High School District 125
- Music
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.