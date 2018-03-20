Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/20/2018 6:45 AM

Feder: Michael Ferro exits tronc ahead of sexual misconduct claims

Now we know the real reason Michael Ferro retired Monday as chairman of tronc, parent company of the Chicago Tribune, Robert Feder writes. Hours after his announcement, Fortune published allegations by two female entrepreneurs that Ferro had made inappropriate sexual advances toward them. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

