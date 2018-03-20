Now we know the real reason Michael Ferro retired Monday as chairman of tronc, parent company of the Chicago Tribune, Robert Feder writes. Hours after his announcement, Fortune published allegations by two female entrepreneurs that Ferro had made inappropriate sexual advances toward them. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 3/20/2018 6:45 AM
Feder: Michael Ferro exits tronc ahead of sexual misconduct claims
