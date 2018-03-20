Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 3/20/2018 8:14 PM

Doug Bennett holding lead in GOP primary for 10th Congressional seat

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • From left, Douglas Bennett, Sapan Shah, Jeremy Wynes are Republican candidates for 10th Congressional District

    From left, Douglas Bennett, Sapan Shah, Jeremy Wynes are Republican candidates for 10th Congressional District

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Deerfield computer consultant Doug Bennett is maintaining his lead in the Republican primary for Illinois' 10th Congressional District seat.

With 335 of 411 precincts reporting, unofficial results show Bennett ahead of GOP rivals Dr. Sapan Shah of Libertyville and Jeremy Wynes of Highland Park.

Bennett had 6,537 votes, Wynes had 6,270 votes and Shah had 5,425 votes. Those totals don't include votes cast early.

The winner will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider in November's general election.

The 10th District includes parts of Lake and Cook counties.

Bennett is the most conservative of the three candidates. He opposes same-sex marriage and abortion rights, and he's the only one who admitted voting for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Shah and Wynes portrayed themselves as fiscal conservatives but socially moderate, fitting the mold of Republicans who have represented the 10th District in Congress.

Shah and Wynes also targeted each other with negative campaign ads, some of which contained factual inaccuracies. Bennett, whose campaign wasn't as well-funded as his two GOP rivals, largely was left out of the fray.

Schneider, of Deerfield, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account