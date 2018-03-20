Doug Bennett holding lead in GOP primary for 10th Congressional seat

From left, Douglas Bennett, Sapan Shah, Jeremy Wynes are Republican candidates for 10th Congressional District

Deerfield computer consultant Doug Bennett is maintaining his lead in the Republican primary for Illinois' 10th Congressional District seat.

With 335 of 411 precincts reporting, unofficial results show Bennett ahead of GOP rivals Dr. Sapan Shah of Libertyville and Jeremy Wynes of Highland Park.

Bennett had 6,537 votes, Wynes had 6,270 votes and Shah had 5,425 votes. Those totals don't include votes cast early.

The winner will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider in November's general election.

The 10th District includes parts of Lake and Cook counties.

Bennett is the most conservative of the three candidates. He opposes same-sex marriage and abortion rights, and he's the only one who admitted voting for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Shah and Wynes portrayed themselves as fiscal conservatives but socially moderate, fitting the mold of Republicans who have represented the 10th District in Congress.

Shah and Wynes also targeted each other with negative campaign ads, some of which contained factual inaccuracies. Bennett, whose campaign wasn't as well-funded as his two GOP rivals, largely was left out of the fray.

Schneider, of Deerfield, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.