updated: 3/21/2018 12:08 AM

Corrigan beats Miller in GOP primary for Harris' Dist. 53 seat

  • Eddie Corrigan

Christopher Placek
 
 

Eddie Corrigan defeated 53rd state House District opponent Katie Miller Tuesday in what became a bitter Northwest suburban Republican primary contest.

With 73 of 75 precincts reporting, Corrigan had 5,612 votes and Miller had 3,489, according to unofficial totals.

Corrigan predicted a "tough race" in the fall against Democrat Mark Walker, who once held the 53rd District seat, and hoped the campaign will remain positive and "about the issues."

"I wanted to run because I care about my friends, neighbors and family that live and work in this district and want to make the state of Illinois work," Corrigan said. "It's a message we all can get behind."

Corrigan, an Arlington Heights resident and outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, was backed by the House Republican Organization, while Miller, a registered nurse from Mount Prospect, was endorsed by conservative talk show host Dan Proft's Liberty Principles PAC. Proft's group sent pro-Miller campaign mailers featuring photos of Corrigan in college doing keg stands and labeling him a "punk party boy."

The district, which includes parts of Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect and Prospect Heights, is represented by David Harris. He didn't seek re-election in face of a likely GOP primary challenge for his vote to approve a 32 percent income tax increase.

