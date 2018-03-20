Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 3/20/2018 9:28 PM

Cook County voters say legalize marijuana in Illinois

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Cook County voters Tuesday largely favored a nonbinding referendum about legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Illinois.

With ballots in 1,367 of 1,599 precincts counted, about 63 percent of county voters said "yes" to the question, which asked if the state should legalize the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, testing and sale of marijuana and marijuana products to adults 21 and older. According to unofficial results, 225,211 people supported the concept and 131,381 people opposed it.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle recently said legalizing and taxing marijuana would allow local governments to better fund social safety net programs, including rehabilitation for chronic drug users.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account