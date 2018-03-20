Cook County voters say legalize marijuana in Illinois

Cook County voters Tuesday largely favored a nonbinding referendum about legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Illinois.

With ballots in 1,367 of 1,599 precincts counted, about 63 percent of county voters said "yes" to the question, which asked if the state should legalize the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, testing and sale of marijuana and marijuana products to adults 21 and older. According to unofficial results, 225,211 people supported the concept and 131,381 people opposed it.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle recently said legalizing and taxing marijuana would allow local governments to better fund social safety net programs, including rehabilitation for chronic drug users.