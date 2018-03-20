Casten beats Mazeski in congressional challenge to Roskam

Democratic candidate for the 6th Congressional District Amanda Howland thanks her supporters Tuesday at Durty Nellie's in Palatine. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Kelly Mazeski of Barrington Hills lost a close race with Sean Casten of Downers Grove for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 6th Congressional District.

Downers Grove scientist Sean Casten seems to have held off a surge from Barrington Hills Plan Commissioner Kelly Mazeski to win the 6th Congressional District Democratic primary and will move on to face incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Roskam in what's expected to be a pivotal congressional race in November.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Casten took in 19,082 votes, compared to Mazeski's 17,306 votes.

The delay came because of issues with voter machines in DuPage County. Those ballots were not completely tabulated until early Wednesday.

Those ballots were key in the race, as Casten beat Mazeski by more than 4,000 votes in DuPage.

"We always expected it to be a close race," Mazeski said. "And I am proud of the grass-roots campaign that we have run."

Other candidates include Carole Cheney, a former congressional aide from Naperville, with 17 percent of the vote; Amanda Howland, a Lake Zurich attorney and College of Lake County trustee who lost a challenge to Roskam two years ago, with 13 percent; Becky Anderson Wilkins, a Naperville bookseller and city council member with 5 percent; and Ryan Huffman, a Palatine data analyst, and Jennifer Zordani, a Clarendon Hills attorney, with 4 percent of the vote each.

Results were complete from Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Candidates who live in DuPage include Casten, Cheney, Anderson Wilkins and Zordani.

The November general election is expected to be among the hottest and most expensive Congressional races in the state -- and one with national implications -- as Democrats target Roskam.

While Roskam, of Wheaton, has won the seat six times since 2006, Democrats believe he could be vulnerable because of the district's changing demographics and because of a groundswell of grass-roots organizations that have been energized in response to Donald Trump's victory in 2016.