Berrios concedes in contentious Cook County assessor's race

Fritz Kaegi toppled controversial Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios in Tuesday's three-way Democratic primary for Cook County assessor.

With 79 percent of 3,668 precincts counted, unofficial results show Kaegi with 248,223 votes, followed by Berrios at 186,854. Andrea Raila has 112,749 tallies.

Kaegi said Berrios and Raila each conceded to him in "gracious" telephone calls.

"What we showed is we can beat Machine politics and that the voters want ethical leadership," said Kaegi, an asset manager from Oak Park.

Leading up to Tuesday's primary, Kaegi criticized Berrios for accepting campaign contributions from attorneys who handle property assessment challenges. He's also said it's "grotesque" that about 25 percent of valuations under Berrios' administration have drawn appeals.

Berrios, a Chicago resident elected to the post in 2010, contends he's been turning around the office after decades of mismanagement by previous administrations. He said he's saved taxpayers millions of dollars by getting assessments out on time. Appeals are a reflection of property owners exercising their legal rights, and his office often helps residents contest valuations, he said.

Raila, who was ruled off the ballot then reinstated last week by an Illinois appeals court, also questioned the frequency of appeals and said she would work to reduce the need. Berrios' office makes square footage errors and the job should be done right the first time, she said.

No Republicans were on the primary ballot, but the GOP still can put up a candidate for the November general election.

Meanwhile, Cook County clerk spokesman James Scalzitti said officials did not find any irregularities in the suburbs regarding voters at the polls being told they could not vote for Raila, unlike what occurred in some places in Chicago.

"The clerk's office has checked this out extensively today to make sure," Scalzitti said.