Teachers bear responsibility for students' needs

While we all are saddened by the recent public school shooting in Parkland, Florida, I couldn't help but notice the proposal to arm teachers with guns as a form of protection and security for our students. Teachers would be armed and ready to confront any weapon-carrying intruder.

In thinking about this proposal, I couldn't help but reflect on the wide range of duties and responsibilities our public school teachers are expected to fulfill for our students and in the communities they serve.

In fact, as National Teacher Appreciation Day approaches on May 8, let's reflect on the growing list of tasks and services our dedicated teachers provide and accomplish every day as they meet their students' needs:

• Demonstrate strong knowledge of their content;

• Identify clear outcomes and design coherent instruction that is student-centered and engaging;

• Design meaningful assessments aligned to local and national standards;

• Possess a strong knowledge of each student's abilities, interests and cultural heritage;

• Build and ensure a climate of respect and rapport among students;

• Manage student behavior and provide appropriate discipline as necessary;

• Maintain accurate records and have a firm grasp of each student's progress;

• Secure and implement best resources to enhance lessons;

• Integrate technology in ways that enhance and extend student learning;

• Communicate regularly with parents regarding instructional programs and their child's achievement;

• Interact and plan with colleagues by reviewing student data and shifting instruction as necessary; and

• Attend training and workshops to enhance teaching skills and content knowledge.

Oh, and in addition, teachers are expected to:

• Be attuned to each student's social/emotional needs, including confronting and reporting any signs of emotional or physical abuse;

• Foster a culture of equity in the classroom where second language, special needs and a range of academic and emotional needs are met;

• Provide resources and support for underperforming students so they can meet the standards expected of all students; and

• Foster a culture of belonging so students from diverse cultures, religions and background feel accepted and included.

Wow! What an exhaustive and comprehensive list! Our dedicated teachers address so many critical needs. So, regardless of your position regarding teachers being armed with guns, let's not forget to acknowledge and honor our amazing teachers who provide so much for our students every day.

• David F. Larson is superintendent of Glenbard High School District 87. During the school year, his column appears monthly in Neighbor.