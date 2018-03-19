Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Michael Ferro retires from tronc

  • Michael Ferro announced his retirement Monday as chairman of tronc, parent company of the Chicago Tribune.

In an unexpected move, Michael Ferro announced his retirement Monday as chairman of tronc, parent company of the Chicago Tribune and newspapers in nine other cities, Robert Feder writes. CEO Justin Dearborn was named to succeed Ferro as chairman of the Chicago-based media company. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

