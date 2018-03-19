Body found by hikers identified as missing Round Lake Park man

The body found Sunday inside a crashed car has been identified as a Round Lake Park man who has been missing for two weeks, authorities said Monday.

Dale F. Kropke, 76, was last seen March 5 about 10:30 a.m. before heading to a medical appointment at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said.

Three young hikers found Kropke's gold Toyota Prius about 11:10 a.m. crashed into a grove of trees in a field near Mundelein near the 20300 block of West Winchester Road, Filenko said.

Deputies found Kropke in the driver's seat of the Toyota, about a half mile south of Winchester Road, and a third of a mile east of Route 83.

A preliminary investigation shows the Toyota was traveling east on Winchester, drove into the field and traveled south until hitting the tree.

Filenko said the crash and the cause of death remains under investigation. He said additional details would be released after the autopsy is completed Monday.