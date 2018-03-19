Breaking News Bar
 
16½ years' prison for 2016 kidnapping of Aurora teen later found dead

  • Anthony W. Bills was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated kidnapping and mob action.

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 40-year-old Aurora man was sentenced to 16½ years in prison for his role in the kidnapping of an Aurora 18-year-old whose beaten body was later found in Chicago.

Anthony W. Bills, of the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated kidnapping and mob action, both felonies, in exchange for prosecutors dismissing first-degree murder charges in the death of Clarence King, according to Kane County prosecutors.

King, of the 0-99 block of North Sumner Avenue, and Bills were involved in a large fight July 15, 2016, outside the Maple Terrace apartments on the 900 block of Second Avenue, police said.

Bills pleaded guilty to beating King and throwing him into the trunk of a vehicle, later driven to Chicago where King was beaten further and dumped on the 4500 block of West End Avenue in West Garfield Park.

King's body was found the next morning. The Cook County medical examiner ruled his death was caused by injuries suffered in an assault.

Judge John Barsanti sentenced Bills to 15 years on the kidnapping charge and 18 months for mob action. The sentences must be served consecutively.

Under state law, Bills can have the mob action sentence cut in half for good behavior but must serve 85 percent of the kidnapping sentence.

Bills had been held at the Kane County jail since late July 2016 on the mob action charge and was charged with murder in March 2017.

