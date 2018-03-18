Breaking News Bar
 
Man found dead in crashed car near Mundelein

  • Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene in a field in the 20300 block of West Winchester Road at 11:10 a.m., after three juvenile girls found the gold 2010 Toyota Prius crashed into a tree.

    Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

 
Daily Herald report

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered inside a crashed car Sunday morning by hikers near Mundelein.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene in a field in the 20300 block of West Winchester Road at 11:10 a.m., after three juvenile girls found the gold 2010 Toyota Prius crashed into a tree.

Deputies located a deceased white male in the driver's seat of the Toyota, which was found about a half mile south of Winchester Road, and a third of a mile east of Route 83.

A preliminary investigation shows the Toyota was traveling east on Winchester, drove into the field and traveled south until hitting the tree.

The Lake County coroner's office will release the identity of the man pending an autopsy and proper notification of family, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

