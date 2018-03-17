What to know if you're taking your pets on plane flights

Veterinarian gives advice on making sure the flight is safe for yours

hello

It's a good idea to acclimate your pet before its first trip on an airplane, one suburban veterinarian says. AP file photo

Airline rules for traveling with pets were thrust into the spotlight this week after the death of a French bulldog puppy in an overhead bin during a United flight.

Restrictions on breeds, weight and kennels vary, depending on the carrier. But experts say pet owners also should consider other factors before determining whether their pets are prepared for an inevitably noisy, stressful environment in an airplane cargo hold or cabin.

"You need to get all your ducks in a row," said Dr. Kara Osterbur, a clinical care specialist at Buffalo Grove-based Veterinary Specialty Center. "You need to figure out the best time of year to travel. You need to make sure your pet is healthy enough."

The Daily Herald asked Osterbur for tips to help owners make that call and plan ahead if they're flying.

Breed matters

Osterbur advises against shipping certain dog breeds in cargo holds unless absolutely necessary.

Canines with long coats -- Bernese Mountain dogs, for instance -- shouldn't be flying in excessively hot weather.

And dogs with breathing problems are particularly at risk.

"I'd say the majority of deaths they are seeing in airline travel are with those Brachycephalic breeds, meaning those short-nosed breeds like bulldogs, French bulldogs, pugs," she said. "If you are a flying with a breed like that, you just have to the nth degree be careful."

Airlines also require that owners have a health certificate from vets before shipping their pets.

"I'd say if the dog has seizure disorders, that's not a time where you really want to be away from your pet for a long time," Osterbur said. "If they have respiratory disease, that's also something where I would advise against flying."

When to travel

Cargo areas are temperature- and pressure-controlled, but animals can be exposed to dangerous cold and heat moving to and from the plane.

American Airlines grounds crew unload a dog from the cargo area of an arriving flight at JFK International airport in New York. If your pet must travel, experts advise keeping the weather in mind because of outdoor transfers like this. - AP file photo

"The bigger thing to consider is the temperature outside because these pets are going to be on the tarmac," Osterbur said. "They're going to be sitting there for God knows how long. Airlines also have regulations about what the temperature can be for even those dogs to fly because they know there's going to be some portion of time where they're out on the tarmac."

She suggests owners schedule their trips accordingly.

"If you're flying to Florida in the middle of the July, it's not the smartest thing to do (with an animal). Or you take the night flight or the early morning flight," she said. "Just make sure you know the temperature where you're flying."

Last year, a 4-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel on a United Airlines flight died on the way to San Franciso. A medical exam determined the dog died of heatstroke, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation report filed by the carrier.

A spokesman for United did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday about procedures for handling pets outside planes.

"Heatstroke is something that requires a great deal of veterinary care, can be very expensive and can be deadly," Osterbur said.

Pet owners should take several things into consideration before deciding to take a pet on an airplane, experts say, including the time of year and the health of the animal. - AP file photo

Osterbur recommends owners try to familiarize dogs or cats with their kennels before flying.

"They need to be used to traveling in a carrier," she said. "Don't let that be their first experience."

Osterbur said dog owners can first test how their canines react to the crate riding in the car. Aboard planes, pet carriers should be free of heavy blankets.

"Dogs should be crate-trained to some extent. You can try to make it an enjoyable experience," she said. "Have them in their crate, give them lots of treats and things like that. Make it a non-stressful environment for them so when it comes to the time that (they're traveling) they are more used to being in it."

Easing jitters

Giving anti-nausea medications to pets is fine, Osterbur said. But she cautions against administering anti-anxiety drugs solely for air travel, especially if pets aren't normally treated for anxiety.

"It has a potential to lead to more health problems," she said.