Winter weather advisory issued for parts of northeastern Illinois

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of northeastern Illinois, including Kane and Will counties.

The National Weather Service advisory starts at 11 p.m. and ends at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain could lead to ice accumulating on elevated surfaces, the National Weather Service says.

A half-inch of snow is also possible.

Drivers should use caution.

Lows tonight should be around 30 degrees.