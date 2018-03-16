No bridges built in suburbs like one that collapsed

Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said.

Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge Friday near Florida International University in the Miami area. Associated Press

State transportation and tollway officials said the construction method used for the bridge that collapsed in Florida Thursday was not used for any spans built in the suburbs by either agency.

"At this time, there is no connection to what appears to have occurred in Miami and completed IDOT bridge projects or those currently under construction," said Gianna Urgo, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Illinois Tollway Authority officials also said they were unaware of any bridge projects that use the "accelerated bridge construction" method. That building technique essentially allows contractors to construct the bridge in one piece off-site and then move it into place, often to cut down on traffic obstruction during construction.

The tollway has used pre-built components for some bridges, but not for an entire bridge, spokesman Dan Rozek said.

There are no suspension bridges on the tollway's 294 miles like the one that collapsed in Florida, Rozek said.

Mike Sturino, president and CEO of the Illinois Road and Transporation Builders Association, said his organization has maintained its preference for traditional bridge construction methods.

"We obviously want to ensure the construction method is safe and practical," he said. "Since there have been vehicles traveling over bridges, they've been built in the current manner, through traditional construction practices."

Sturino suggested that pre-fabrication of bridges through the accelerated construction method can allow defects during the moving process that might not be discovered immediately.

According to the Washington Post, FIGG Bridge Engineers, a division of Tallahassee-based FIGG Engineering Group, designed the Florida walkway. Its web site showcases numerous well-known bridges but only one in Illinois, the Clark Bridge crossing the Mississippi River at Alton.

Figg Bridge is building the new Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago, Indiana.

The cause of the bridge collapse in Florida is still under investigation. There has been no determination why the pedestrian bridge failed, collapsing to the street below and crushing several cars underneath that killed at least six people.