NF Hope benefit concert comes to Arlington Heights April 15

hello

After seven successful years on the Las Vegas Strip and one year on the Great White Way in New York, the "NF Hope Concert" is coming in April to the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights.

Benefit organizer Jeff Leibow, formerly of "Jersey Boys" in Las Vegas, is bringing together talent from across Chicago to raise money and awareness for the Neurofibromatosis Network, an Chicago-area nonprofit dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis.

The NF Hope Concert is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at Metropolis, 111 W. Campbell St. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at nfhopechicago.auction-bid.org. VIP tickets are sold out.

Since the inaugural event in 2011, the NF Hope Concert has grown by leaps and bounds, raising just shy of $500,000 for Neurofibromatosis research and advocacy.

This year's line up of performers includes Jessy Schram of "Nashville" and "Mad Men;" "Jersey Boys" stars Christopher Kale Jones and John Michael Coppola; NF Warrior Avery Rausch; Jeff Leibow; and many more. A full list of confirmed guests will be announced closer to the event.

"It has always been our dream to see the NF Hope Concerts grow into new markets, and now it has," said Leibow, director of development for NF Hope Concerts and board of directors member. "We are so excited to bring this event to Chicago, the home of NF Network."

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors that can grow on any nerve in the body without warning. Leibow's young daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with the condition in 2010, when she was just nine months old. As Leibow and his wife, Melody, learned more about the disorder's devastating effects, they conceived the idea for the concert with the realization that they had an obligation to both their family and the 128,000 people living with NF to educate others about the disorder.

Although it is a common genetic disorder, most people are not aware that one in 2,500 people are born with it, making it more common than cystic fibrosis, hereditary muscular dystrophy, Huntington's disease and Tay Sachs combined.

Every year, Emma has supplied Leibow and his wife all the inspiration they need to make this event a success, but this year, they have even more to fight for.

"In addition to monitoring Emma's multiple brain tumors, we recently discovered a complex of tumors in her leg that not only carry with them the potential for an incurable NF-related cancer, but have also necessitated a series of orthopedic surgeries," Leibow said. "Even in the face of challenge after challenge, Emma continues to remind us of what it means to be courageous. She inspires us to do more not just for her, but for everyone living with NF."

The NF Hope Concert also features a lavish silent auction including priceless experiences, vacation packages to both the Las Vegas and New York NF Hope Concerts, ticket packages to Chicago's top theaters, including the Tony Award-winning Goodman Theatre, the Marriott Theatre and Drury Lane, restaurant packages to the world-renown Everest and numerous other Chicago favorites, local hotels, jewelers and more.

The silent auction is a great way for those who wish to support the cause but cannot attend the event. Access to the silent auction begins Monday, April 9, via nfhopechicago.auction-bid.org. The auction will open for viewing at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

For more information on NF Hope, visit www.nfhope.org. You can follow NF hope on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Neurofibromatosis (NF) Network was established in 1990, and is the leading organization supporting the education, awareness and research through advocacy to help find a cure for NF. For more information about the Neurofibromatosis Network at www.nfnetwork.org.