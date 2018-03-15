Feder: More layoffs hit Chicago Tribune newsroom

Chicago Tribune staffers bid farewell to more of their colleagues as another wave of layoffs hit the newsroom today.

"Everyone who walks out of the newsroom with their things gets a round of applause," tweeted Tribune reporter Peter Nickeas. "Nobody has communicated to the newsroom about what's going on."

Marisa Kollias, vice president of communications and public relations for parent company tronc, would not confirm the number of layoffs.

"The Chicago Tribune is reshaping its newsroom and making important steps in our ongoing effort to become more a digital enterprise," Kollias said in a statement. For the full report and more Chicago media news, go to robertfeder.com.