Chimney fire displaces Wauconda family

Fire erupted in a chimney in a home in Wauconda Saturday night as the fire enjoyed a fire in the fireplace.

The fire in the 400 block of Oak Grove Circle damaged all three levels of the two-story home.

The fire was reported at 9:03 p.m., and when firefighters arrived they found fire on the outside of the building from the base of the fireplace up the side of the home. Once firefighters put out the fire on the outside, they took care of fire in the wall.

The residents already had gotten out of the house. They'll need to live elsewhere while repairs are made, Wauconda Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Mark Dierker said.

"Though it may not be the cause of the fire, the Wauconda Fire District reminds all its residents to have their wood burning appliances cleaned and inspected regularly," Dierker said in a release.