Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/14/2018 10:19 AM

Chimney fire displaces Wauconda family

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Staff Report

Fire erupted in a chimney in a home in Wauconda Saturday night as the fire enjoyed a fire in the fireplace.

The fire in the 400 block of Oak Grove Circle damaged all three levels of the two-story home.

The fire was reported at 9:03 p.m., and when firefighters arrived they found fire on the outside of the building from the base of the fireplace up the side of the home. Once firefighters put out the fire on the outside, they took care of fire in the wall.

The residents already had gotten out of the house. They'll need to live elsewhere while repairs are made, Wauconda Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Mark Dierker said.

"Though it may not be the cause of the fire, the Wauconda Fire District reminds all its residents to have their wood burning appliances cleaned and inspected regularly," Dierker said in a release.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account