Man in custody after police stop bus on I-94 at Route 173

Police were surrounding a Greyhound bus late Friday after an incident involving a gunman on I-94 near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Illinois State Police say a man is in custody after several police agencies responded to a report of an armed man on a Greyhound bus Friday night on a southbound stretch of I-94 just over the Illinois/Wisconsin border.

Kenosha County sheriff's Lt. Rory Zuerlein said his agency received a call around 10 p.m. that a Greyhound bus headed southwest through Kenosha County was carrying a man with a gun threatening people on the bus.

He said sheriff's deputies set up on the interstate. At the time, he said, other agencies were already trying to stop the bus.

Zuerlein said that as the bus hit the state line, deputies stopped pursuing it but wound up assisting when the bus stopped south of Russell Road.

At that point, people were getting off the bus and deputies were putting people inside squad cars to keep them warm.

Illinois State Police said about 40 passengers were safely taken off the bus and there were no injuries.

A Greyhound spokesman said 50 passengers were on the bus from Milwaukee to Chicago when an "incident" occurred at around 9:50 p.m., ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The Lake County sheriff's department confirmed it was assisting Illinois State Police.

Both directions of traffic were closed while the investigation continued. A line of stopped traffic on southbound I-94 was shown on video by WDJT-TV in Milwaukee. Racine and Kenosha police were reported among the departments involved.