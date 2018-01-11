Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/11/2018 2:19 PM

Your commute tonight could be slippery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald staff report

Brief periods of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon and evening could make for treacherous roads, the National Weather Service is reporting.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 6 p.m. to midnight for most of Northern Illinois, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

Temperatures are expected to fall sharply this afternoon and evening, with lows tonight in the teens and wind chill readings near zero.

Rain is expected to turn to sleet after 3 p.m. today, with the greatest chance of precipitation during the evening commute.

Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are possible.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account