Your commute tonight could be slippery

Brief periods of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon and evening could make for treacherous roads, the National Weather Service is reporting.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 6 p.m. to midnight for most of Northern Illinois, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

Temperatures are expected to fall sharply this afternoon and evening, with lows tonight in the teens and wind chill readings near zero.

Rain is expected to turn to sleet after 3 p.m. today, with the greatest chance of precipitation during the evening commute.

Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are possible.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.