Feder: WGN to salute Milt Rosenberg's 'lasting impact'

WGN AM 720 will celebrate the life and legacy of talk show host Milt Rosenberg, starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Robert Feder writes. Hosted by Justin Kaufmann, the special broadcast will include tributes from Lorna Gladstone, former program director of the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station, Bruce DuMont, first producer of Rosenberg's "Extension 720," and Joe Morris, Rosenberg's close friend and frequent guest, among others. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.