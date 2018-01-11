WGN AM 720 will celebrate the life and legacy of talk show host Milt Rosenberg, starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Robert Feder writes. Hosted by Justin Kaufmann, the special broadcast will include tributes from Lorna Gladstone, former program director of the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station, Bruce DuMont, first producer of Rosenberg's "Extension 720," and Joe Morris, Rosenberg's close friend and frequent guest, among others. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.
updated: 1/11/2018 12:54 PM
Feder: WGN to salute Milt Rosenberg's 'lasting impact'
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.