Aurora treatment facility employee charged with sexually assaulting patient

hello

Darius Jones would have to register for life as a sex offender if convicted of sexual assault while in a position of trust and authority.

An employee at a residential psychiatric treatment facility in Aurora has been charged with having sex with a minor patient over a four-month span.

Darius Jones, 38, of the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, faces three felony counts of criminal sexual assault. Authorities say that at least three times between Sept. 1 and Jan. 2 Jones was in a position of trust and authority and committed a sex act with the victim, who was younger than 18 at the time, Kane County prosecutors said.

The alleged assaults occurred at the Northern Illinois Academy, 998 Corporate Blvd., Aurora. Its website indicates that it is a 75-bed residential psychiatric treatment facility for patients between 6 and 20.

The academy is licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services, which also has an on-site therapeutic day school that is approved by the Illinois State Board of Education.

A message left at the academy for Executive Director Carolyn Willandt was not immediately returned Thursday.

Prosecutors said the case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information should call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at 630-208-5160.

Jones was arrested last weekend and was being held at the county jail on $150,000 bail. If he posts the $15,000 bond, he is to have no contact with the victim and must stay 1,000 feet away from the academy, according to court records.

Jones is next due in court Friday and faces a prison term of four to 15 years if convicted, along with lifetime registration as a sex offender.