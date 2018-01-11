Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/11/2018 5:13 PM

Aurora treatment facility employee charged with sexually assaulting patient

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Darius Jones would have to register for life as a sex offender if convicted of sexual assault while in a position of trust and authority.

    Darius Jones would have to register for life as a sex offender if convicted of sexual assault while in a position of trust and authority.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

An employee at a residential psychiatric treatment facility in Aurora has been charged with having sex with a minor patient over a four-month span.

Darius Jones, 38, of the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, faces three felony counts of criminal sexual assault. Authorities say that at least three times between Sept. 1 and Jan. 2 Jones was in a position of trust and authority and committed a sex act with the victim, who was younger than 18 at the time, Kane County prosecutors said.

The alleged assaults occurred at the Northern Illinois Academy, 998 Corporate Blvd., Aurora. Its website indicates that it is a 75-bed residential psychiatric treatment facility for patients between 6 and 20.

The academy is licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services, which also has an on-site therapeutic day school that is approved by the Illinois State Board of Education.

A message left at the academy for Executive Director Carolyn Willandt was not immediately returned Thursday.

Prosecutors said the case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information should call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at 630-208-5160.

Jones was arrested last weekend and was being held at the county jail on $150,000 bail. If he posts the $15,000 bond, he is to have no contact with the victim and must stay 1,000 feet away from the academy, according to court records.

Jones is next due in court Friday and faces a prison term of four to 15 years if convicted, along with lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account