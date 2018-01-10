Defense attorney charged with contempt in DuPage

A LaGrange-based defense attorney, who is accused of regularly failing to appear in DuPage County court to defend his clients, spent a little time in jail himself Wednesday.

Daniel Galivan was charged with criminal contempt of court by Judge John Kinsella and later freed on a $10,000 recognizance bond.

Galivan, 55, already was in court Wednesday before Judge Liam Brennan to answer similar allegations that he failed to appear to defend his client, James Farber of Willowbrook, on 2016 theft charges.

Farber fired Galivan before deputies escorted Galivan down the hall to face Kinsella.

Kinsella issued a warrant for the attorney's arrest last week after Galivan failed to make several appearances on behalf of his client, Brendan Carroll of Oak Park, who is charged with home repair fraud. Carroll also is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear.

According to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, Galivan has no public record of discipline and is not involved in any pending proceedings. He began practicing law in May 1989 and was last registered in 2017.

Galivan's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.