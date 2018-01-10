Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
1/10/2018

Beach Park man is missing, endangered

  • David E. Lesley

    David E. Lesley

 
By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

A 74-year-old Beach Park man with dementia was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

David E. Lesley was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday driving a maroon 2006 Mazda Tribute, according to the Lake County sheriff's office. He was reported missing by family after he left a residence on the 18000 block of West Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park.

Lesley was wearing gray coveralls, a blue-gray winter coat, a black winter cap and black slip-on shoes. He may also be wearing a blue checkered button-up shirt.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information about Lesley's whereabouts to call 911.

