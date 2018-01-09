Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/9/2018 10:36 PM

West Chicago teachers hold informational picket over contract dispute

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Teachers support negotiations

    Video: Teachers support negotiations

  • West Chicago High School teacher Sandy Wilson, right, along with fellow teachers stage an informational picket outside the board of education offices in support of their negotiators Tuesday night.

      West Chicago High School teacher Sandy Wilson, right, along with fellow teachers stage an informational picket outside the board of education offices in support of their negotiators Tuesday night.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • West Chicago High School teachers marched outside the board of education offices along Washington Street Tuesday night.

      West Chicago High School teachers marched outside the board of education offices along Washington Street Tuesday night.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 

West Chicago High School teachers marched outside district offices Tuesday night to rally behind union negotiators who are growing frustrated with the slow progress in contract talks after nearly two years at the bargaining table with the school board.

Teachers staged an informational picket along Washington Street while the two sides met with a federal mediator for the first of four scheduled sessions this month.

About two dozen educators gathered for the demonstration, carrying signs demanding a fair contract and presenting a united front.

"We're all in this together," Lizbeth Schomig, a special-education teacher. "We're working for a fair contract so that the district can maintain and enhance the quality of the school and the education of our students."

The board and the West Chicago High School Teachers Association -- the union that represents 141 district employees -- started preliminary discussions in April 2016 and have been exchanging proposals since last April.

But negotiations have stalled over teacher salaries, health benefits, the length of a pact and other sticking points.

"We want to make sure that the board understands our determination to achieve a fair and responsible contract, a contract that will not only retain high-quality teachers over the long term but also maintain the quality of the school through the retention and hiring of high-quality teachers now and into the future," union President Brad Larson said in advance of the picket.

Teachers say they want to avoid a strike, but Larson said last week association leaders are not ruling it out as a "last resort," either.

"Nobody wants to strike. It's not good for the kids," said Candace Fikis, a social studies teacher. "It's not good for anybody, so we're optimistic, and we're here. We're continuing to show the support of the negotiation team."

The school board was expected to respond to the union's most-recent offer with a full contract proposal of its own during the session Tuesday.

The union's latest proposal calls for a five-year contract; the school board has been pushing for a three-year deal. The board also has presented "a conceptual model" to address the rising cost of health insurance. It calls for bringing in an outside consultant to review the district's health insurance coverage and recommend changes that could be used to lower the cost of premiums.

Teachers have been working under the terms of their old contract since it expired Aug. 13. Additional meetings with the mediator are scheduled for Jan. 16, 22 and 30.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account