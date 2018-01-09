Police: Teen playing with pistol at Aurora restaurant shoots himself in legs

Sedrick Cooper was being held on $20,000 bail after shooting himself Monday at an Aurora restaurant.

An 18-year-old Broadview man faces felony charges after accidentally shooting himself in the legs Monday while playing with a gun in his pocket at an Aurora restaurant, according to reports.

Sedrick Cooper, of the 2100 block of West 41st Street, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. The most severe charge carries a top prison term of three years but probation is an option, according to Kane County court records.

Police said Cooper was playing with a .25-caliber automatic pistol while sitting in a booth at a fast-food restaurant on the 1300 block of East New York Street at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when the gun went off.

Cooper was wounded in his legs and tried to flee, police said. He was caught a short time later at East New York and Kendall streets after officers reviewed security video at the restaurant, police said.

No one else was injured. Paramedics took Cooper to a hospital for treatment, and then the police station. He was being held on $20,000 bond and has a Friday court date.