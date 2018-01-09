Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/9/2018 7:33 PM

Police: Teen playing with pistol at Aurora restaurant shoots himself in legs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Sedrick Cooper was being held on $20,000 bail after shooting himself Monday at an Aurora restaurant.

    Sedrick Cooper was being held on $20,000 bail after shooting himself Monday at an Aurora restaurant.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

An 18-year-old Broadview man faces felony charges after accidentally shooting himself in the legs Monday while playing with a gun in his pocket at an Aurora restaurant, according to reports.

Sedrick Cooper, of the 2100 block of West 41st Street, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. The most severe charge carries a top prison term of three years but probation is an option, according to Kane County court records.

Police said Cooper was playing with a .25-caliber automatic pistol while sitting in a booth at a fast-food restaurant on the 1300 block of East New York Street at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when the gun went off.

Cooper was wounded in his legs and tried to flee, police said. He was caught a short time later at East New York and Kendall streets after officers reviewed security video at the restaurant, police said.

No one else was injured. Paramedics took Cooper to a hospital for treatment, and then the police station. He was being held on $20,000 bond and has a Friday court date.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account