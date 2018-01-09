No charges in fatal Geneva crash that killed DeKalb man

hello

No one will be charged after a crash in Geneva that killed a 28-year-old man, police said Tuesday.

Adam L. Bruner of DeKalb died Sunday after he failed to maneuver a curve in the 1400 block of West State Street about 1:18 a.m., police said. The Honda Accord he was driving west entered the eastbound lane and hit a Volkswagen Passat, which was being driven by an 18-year-old Geneva man.

Any determination of drugs or alcohol contributing to the crash will be made by the Kane County coroner's office.

Both men were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva where Bruner was pronounced dead.

The Geneva man was treated and released Sunday.