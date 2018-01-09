Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/9/2018 8:50 AM

No charges in fatal Geneva crash that killed DeKalb man

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

No one will be charged after a crash in Geneva that killed a 28-year-old man, police said Tuesday.

Adam L. Bruner of DeKalb died Sunday after he failed to maneuver a curve in the 1400 block of West State Street about 1:18 a.m., police said. The Honda Accord he was driving west entered the eastbound lane and hit a Volkswagen Passat, which was being driven by an 18-year-old Geneva man.

Any determination of drugs or alcohol contributing to the crash will be made by the Kane County coroner's office.

Both men were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva where Bruner was pronounced dead.

The Geneva man was treated and released Sunday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account