1/9/2018

85-year-old bicyclist killed in Mundelein crash Monday night

Lee Filas
 
 

An 85-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck on Midlothian Road Monday night, authorities said.

The man was riding a bike in the southbound lanes of Midlothian Road at about 7:10 p.m. when he turned his bike and tried to ride across the street, Mundelein Police Chief Eric Guenther said.

When the bicyclist turned into the oncoming lane, he was struck by a pickup driven by a 19-year-old, Guenther said.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died, Guenther said.

The driver of the pickup has been cooperative with police, Guenther said, adding alcohol and drugs are not an expected factor in the crash.

The Lake County coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy Tuesday.

Guenther said police are working with the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County and the state's attorney's office in the investigation.

No citations have been issued.

