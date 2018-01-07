Watch for ice on roads: Winter advisory issued for suburbs

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is forecast for the suburbs Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving the potential for hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Daily Herald File Photo

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to hit parts of the suburbs Sunday and into Monday morning, forecasts show.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Monday for Cook, DuPage and Will counties. Officials warned of similar conditions in Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties until 3 a.m.

Forecasts were calling for light freezing rain mixed with light sleet and snow, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions. Precipitation likely will turn into light snow in Sunday evening. Ice and less than one inch of wet snow was expected to accumulate throughout the day.

The National Weather Service is warning of possible travel difficulties due to slippery roads and limited visibility.

Just before 5 p.m., the weather service reported that roads along and south of I-290/I-88 were partly or mostly covered in ice, leading to hazardous conditions and numerous crashes.

The Illinois tollway said it is deploying its full fleet of 196 snowplows in response to the expected weather that could reduce visibility and create icy patches on portions of some roadways.

"Our crews will be removing snow and spreading salt to keep our roads clear so our customers can safely finish their weekend trips," Illinois Tollway Executive Director Greg Bedalov said in an announcement. "The snow, combined with the extended cold weather we have been experiencing, could result in slick or icy patches forming on ramps, bridges and portions of some roads, so we are urging drivers to please slow down, maintain a safe margin between vehicles and give our snowplows the room they need to do their work."

A warm-up will follow Sunday's wintry mix, with high temperatures rising into the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday and into the upper 40s and even low 50s by Thursday, according to the weather service.