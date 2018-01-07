Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/7/2018 6:32 PM

Barrington Hills appoints clerk to serve as acting administrator

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Anna Paul is Barrington Hills' acting director of administration. She recently was appointed to that post after serving as village clerk.

    Anna Paul is Barrington Hills' acting director of administration. She recently was appointed to that post after serving as village clerk.
    Courtesy of village of Barrington Hills

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Anna Paul has stepped into the top administrative post at Barrington Hills village hall as a result of a longtime official's retirement.

Paul, who had been village clerk and communications chief, is working as acting director of administration. Her appointment became official Jan. 1.

Robert Kosin, whose retirement became effective Jan. 1, was lauded by the village board for 35 years of service to Barrington Hills. He started as planning and zoning coordinator in 1982 and was named to the top position of director of administration in 1986.

His dedication to Barrington Hills was noted in an anecdote included in a proclamation entered into the record at the village board's Dec. 19 session. "Mr. Kosin had one village board packet delivered to him while he was attending his wife in the maternity ward," the document says.

Barrington Hills also named a village hall meeting room for Kosin. It's now the Robert Kosin Education and Assembly Room.

Meanwhile, Paul said she's applied to be director of administration on a permanent basis.

She's been with Barrington Hills for about six years and was appointed as village clerk in 2015 after the death of Dolores Trandel, whom Paul called her "work mom."

Paul, who will be paid at the rate of $88,000 a year as acting director of administration, said she's knowledgeable about Barrington Hills' internal workings and worked closely with Kosin.

"During this time, I gained the understanding and insight of the administrator's role in running the village," she said. "I enjoy working with residents and elected (and) appointed officials to better the community. I am excited to be able to continue serving the village and for the opportunity to have a greater role moving forward."

Paul said she plans to continue making village operations more efficient while helping elected officials reduce the budget.

"My first goal is to reduce redundancies and continue modernizing operations," she said.

Nikki Panos was appointed to replace Paul as village clerk. Panos will receive a $35,000 annual salary.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account