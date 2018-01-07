Barrington Hills appoints clerk to serve as acting administrator

Anna Paul is Barrington Hills' acting director of administration. She recently was appointed to that post after serving as village clerk. Courtesy of village of Barrington Hills

Anna Paul has stepped into the top administrative post at Barrington Hills village hall as a result of a longtime official's retirement.

Paul, who had been village clerk and communications chief, is working as acting director of administration. Her appointment became official Jan. 1.

Robert Kosin, whose retirement became effective Jan. 1, was lauded by the village board for 35 years of service to Barrington Hills. He started as planning and zoning coordinator in 1982 and was named to the top position of director of administration in 1986.

His dedication to Barrington Hills was noted in an anecdote included in a proclamation entered into the record at the village board's Dec. 19 session. "Mr. Kosin had one village board packet delivered to him while he was attending his wife in the maternity ward," the document says.

Barrington Hills also named a village hall meeting room for Kosin. It's now the Robert Kosin Education and Assembly Room.

Meanwhile, Paul said she's applied to be director of administration on a permanent basis.

She's been with Barrington Hills for about six years and was appointed as village clerk in 2015 after the death of Dolores Trandel, whom Paul called her "work mom."

Paul, who will be paid at the rate of $88,000 a year as acting director of administration, said she's knowledgeable about Barrington Hills' internal workings and worked closely with Kosin.

"During this time, I gained the understanding and insight of the administrator's role in running the village," she said. "I enjoy working with residents and elected (and) appointed officials to better the community. I am excited to be able to continue serving the village and for the opportunity to have a greater role moving forward."

Paul said she plans to continue making village operations more efficient while helping elected officials reduce the budget.

"My first goal is to reduce redundancies and continue modernizing operations," she said.

Nikki Panos was appointed to replace Paul as village clerk. Panos will receive a $35,000 annual salary.