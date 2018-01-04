Woman, man identified in Lake Forest shooting

A man and a woman who died from gunshot wounds in Lake Forest this week had been in a relationship that ended last fall, authorities said in a news release Thursday.

Preliminary autopsy reports show Claire VanLandingham, 27, of Lake Forest died of injuries sustained from multiple gunshot wounds she received about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of North Western Avenue, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said in the release.

Preliminary autopsy reports show Ryan Zike, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, died from a gunshot wound to the head, Cooper said. While it is possible Zike's gunshot wound was self-inflicted, the shooting remains under investigation by police, Cooper said.

According to officials with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, VanLandingham and Zike were in a relationship that ended in late September or early October 2017. But the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, Cooper said in the release.

He added that toxicology results are pending on both victims.

Lake Forest police responded to a report of gunshots Wednesday morning and found Zike dead and VanLandingham injured in a rear parking lot at 620 N. Western Ave., authorities said.

VanLandingham died after being rushed to Lake Forest Hospital, authorities said.

A spokeswoman for the Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago confirmed Wednesday that VanLandingham was an active service member of the Navy and worked at the military hospital.

Authorities said the shooting is considered isolated and there is no danger to the community.

Lake Forest police, the major crimes task force and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the shooting.