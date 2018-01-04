Shooting leads driver to crash into Aurora home

Aurora police are searching for a gunman who fired at three men fleeing in a car, which led them to crash into a home Saturday night, according to a Thursday news release.

The Aurora men, ages 19, 20 and 23, were at a gas station in the 1000 block of North Lake Street about 9 p.m. when a man in a parked sport utility vehicle shouted gang-related slogans at them, police said.

The men left the gas station in their 2008 BMW sedan and soon noticed the SUV was following them as they traveled west on North Park Avenue, police said. When they heard gunshots, the 23-year-old driver ducked down, accelerated and apparently hit a patch of ice near Highland Avenue.

This caused him to lose control of the car and crash into a home in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue, police said. The BMW and two other vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Aurora firefighters treated the driver for minor injuries and the two passengers were uninjured.

The shooter is a described as a black man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. There was passenger in the SUV but no description was provided.

Anyone with information can call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at (630) 892-1000.