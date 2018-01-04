Police: Metea Valley teacher exposed himself to teen

A teacher at Metea Valley High School in Aurora has been charged with public indecency and lewd exposure after being accused of exposing himself to a teenager in a parking lot, authorities said Thursday.

Luke Pigott, 24, of the 3500 block of Stackington Drive in Naperville, turned himself in Thursday to face the misdemeanor charges on a Will County warrant, Naperville police said.

His employer, Indian Prairie Unit District 204, immediately placed the science teacher on administrative leave, pending a police investigation into the case, Superintendent Karen Sullivan said in a written statement.

The district hired Pigott three years ago after he successfully completed a criminal-background check, Sullivan said.

He is accused of exposing himself Dec. 29 to an 18-year-old woman in a parking lot at Route 59 and 95th Street, about eight miles away from the school where he teaches.