Naperville fire department battling house fire

The Naperville fire department is investigating what caused a large blaze at a house on the southwest side of the city.

Around 4 p.m., a resident of the home on the 3500 block of Red Wing Court called 911 and reported that the house was on fire. All four residents evacuated the home by the time the first firefighters arrived on the scene less than four minutes later.

When first responders -- with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one squad car, two ambulances and two shift commanders -- arrived, they saw the fire was on the first floor in the rear of the house and quickly called more firefighters to the scene.

Naperville Fire Bureau Chief Scott Salela said the fire spread throughout the house and eventually lit the roof on fire.

"I believe the house is a total loss," Salela said.

Salela said the fire was put out around 6:45 p.m.

The four residents were evaluated by paramedics and were released at the scene.

Salela said at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday that investigators were on the scene and fire crews were still hitting some hot spots with water.