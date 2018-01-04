Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/4/2018 8:21 PM

Naperville fire department battling house fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Redwing Court fire scene

    Video: Redwing Court fire scene

  • COURTESY OF ABC 7Firefighters battle a Naperville fire Thursday afternoon.

    COURTESY OF ABC 7Firefighters battle a Naperville fire Thursday afternoon.

  • COURTESY OF ABC 7Firefighters battle a Naperville fire Thursday afternoon.

    COURTESY OF ABC 7Firefighters battle a Naperville fire Thursday afternoon.

  • COURTESY OF ABC 7Firefighters battle a Naperville fire Thursday afternoon.

    COURTESY OF ABC 7Firefighters battle a Naperville fire Thursday afternoon.

  • COURTESY OF ABC 7Firefighters battle a Naperville fire Thursday afternoon.

    COURTESY OF ABC 7Firefighters battle a Naperville fire Thursday afternoon.

  • Water freezes quickly on Red Wing Court in Naperville after firefighters battled a Thursday evening fire.

      Water freezes quickly on Red Wing Court in Naperville after firefighters battled a Thursday evening fire.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville firefighters battled a blaze on Red Wing Court in Naperville Thursday night.

      Naperville firefighters battled a blaze on Red Wing Court in Naperville Thursday night.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Salt is spread on the street where Naperville firefighters battled a blaze on Red Wing Court in Naperville Thursday night.

      Salt is spread on the street where Naperville firefighters battled a blaze on Red Wing Court in Naperville Thursday night.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

The Naperville fire department is investigating what caused a large blaze at a house on the southwest side of the city.

Around 4 p.m., a resident of the home on the 3500 block of Red Wing Court called 911 and reported that the house was on fire. All four residents evacuated the home by the time the first firefighters arrived on the scene less than four minutes later.

When first responders -- with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one squad car, two ambulances and two shift commanders -- arrived, they saw the fire was on the first floor in the rear of the house and quickly called more firefighters to the scene.

Naperville Fire Bureau Chief Scott Salela said the fire spread throughout the house and eventually lit the roof on fire.

"I believe the house is a total loss," Salela said.

Salela said the fire was put out around 6:45 p.m.

The four residents were evaluated by paramedics and were released at the scene.

Salela said at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday that investigators were on the scene and fire crews were still hitting some hot spots with water.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account