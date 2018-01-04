Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/4/2018 3:57 PM

Feder: Brittney Payton joins Fox 32's 'Good Day Chicago'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Brittney Payton is going from co-host of "Chicago's Best" on WGN-Channel 9 to co-host of "Good Day Chicago" on WFLD-Channel 32.

    Brittney Payton is going from co-host of "Chicago's Best" on WGN-Channel 9 to co-host of "Good Day Chicago" on WFLD-Channel 32.

 
Daily Herald staff report

Brittney Payton is going from co-host of "Chicago's Best" on WGN-Channel 9 to co-host of "Good Day Chicago" on WFLD-Channel 32, Robert Feder writes. The Fox-owned station announced Thursday that Payton will join the weekday morning news show January 15. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account