Feder: Brittney Payton joins Fox 32's 'Good Day Chicago'

Brittney Payton is going from co-host of "Chicago's Best" on WGN-Channel 9 to co-host of "Good Day Chicago" on WFLD-Channel 32, Robert Feder writes. The Fox-owned station announced Thursday that Payton will join the weekday morning news show January 15. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.