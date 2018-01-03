Two dead after domestic shooting in Lake Forest, police say

Members of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force investigate the deaths of a man and woman in Lake Forest. The woman was fatally shot, while authorities haven't said how the man died. Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

Members of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force use a drone to investigate a pair of deaths in Lake Forest on Wednesday. Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

A man and woman are dead after what Lake Forest police believe was a domestic dispute that led to gunshots.

The violence occurred about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of North Western Avenue. Police responding to a report of gunshots found the man dead in a parking lot in a commercial area and the woman fatally wounded.

The woman died at Lake Forest Hospital. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police haven't released their identities, pending notification of relatives. A spokeswoman for the Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago confirmed the female victim was a member of the U.S. Navy and worked at the military hospital.

Although wounds were visible, authorities weren't immediately sure how the man died, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday on the female victim, and the male victim's body will be examined Thursday, Cooper said. He released no details from the first autopsy.

Lake Forest police, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the deaths.