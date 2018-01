No one hurt in blaze at Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock

A firefighter sprays water on the rear of Grand Bear Lodge in Utica early Tuesday. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze that officials say was in the resort's main lodge and nearby pool. Associated Press

UTICA -- Officials say no one was injured in a fire at a resort near Starved Rock State Park in northern Illinois.

Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown says the alarm sounded at Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Chief of Staff Edward Rogers says all guests were safely evacuated and the fire was under control by 9 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

LaSalle County sheriff's officials say the fire was in the main lodge and pool area at the resort in Utica, about 90 miles southwest of Chicago.

Utica's fire command requested salt trucks because of ice at the scene, where the temperature is hovering around minus 11 degrees.