The Chicago Tribune leaving Tribune Tower and Sinclair Broadcasting completing its purchase of Tribune Media are among the things Robert Feder says to look for on the Chicago media beat in 2018. Go to robertfeder.com for more.
updated: 1/1/2018 8:04 AM
Feder: Chicago media preview 2018
