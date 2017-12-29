Schools can vie for $12 million for after-school programs

hello

Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith says after-school programs help provide enrichment to low-income students. Suburban schools can apply for roughly $12 million in federal funds available for after-school programs. Associated Press

Suburban schools can apply for roughly $12 million in federal funds available for after-school programs.

The Illinois State Board of Education put out a request for proposals for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) grants for fiscal year 2018-19. The grants facilitate academically focused after-school programs serving schools with a high concentration of low-income students to improve student achievement through enrichment and family engagement.

Existing grant-funded programs provide students with art, music, character building, physical education, and supplementary mathematics, English and science activities. They also connect students' families with literacy and computer training and other educational services.

"These enrichment activities help students engage in their learning in new and different ways," State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. "Students having a safe place to explore and learn outside of school hours also provides a tremendous benefit to families and communities."

Teachers have reported improved behavior, motivation to learn, and academic performance among students who participate in 21st CCLC programs, data shows.

In fiscal year 2015, grants funded programs serving several suburban school districts, including Aurora East Unit District 131, Aurora West Unit District 129, Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300, Elgin Area School District U-46, Round Lake Unit District 116, and West Chicago Elementary District 33.

Among participating elementary school students, 63 percent improved in behavior and motivation to learn, 30.7 percent improved in reading, and 26.2 percent improved in math, according to teachers surveyed for the 21st CCLC Annual Performance Report for the 2013 cohort of grants -- the last year for which a report is available.

Among middle and high school students, 55 percent improved in behavior, 53 percent improved in motivation to learn, 29.7 percent improved in reading, and 27.1 improved in math.

Applications for funding proposals comprising the following components receive higher priority: Programs that serve the lowest-performing schools, eligible middle or high schools, and students who attend 40 percent or higher low-income rural schools, in partnership with community organizations.

For more information, visit isbe.net. Proposals must be submitted by 4 p.m. Feb. 15.