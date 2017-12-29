Dawn Patrol: Rt. 53 extension opponents file suit; Maryville expands services

A group of Lake County residents who oppose the Route 53 expansion project filed a lawsuit yesterday to try to stop the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority from going through with the extension. GILBERT R. BOUCHER II/Daily Herald file photo

Opponents of Route 53 extension sue Tollway Authority

A group of Lake County residents who oppose the Route 53 expansion project filed a lawsuit yesterday to try to stop the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority from going through with the extension. Livable Lake County said the project should be shut down because the Tollway Authority failed to comply with state rules. Full story.

Children's Healthcare Center at Maryville in Des Plaines expanding services

Ten years after Maryville's Children's Healthcare Center in Des Plaines accepted its first patient, the site will be expanding services to help more young people make the transition from the hospital to home. Under a state law going into effect Monday, the center will be allowed to offer 16 beds compared to the dozen it has been using the past decade. Full story.

Weather

Temperatures around 10 degrees with wind chills near 0 for your morning commute. Snow showers in the afternoon, with highs in the teens. Snow accumulations of 2-4 inches are expected in parts of the suburbs. Lows tonight around -1. Weather forecast.

Traffic

No major delays to report early this morning. Traffic report.

How 6th District Democrats would change Republican tax law

U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam was one of the Congressional shepherds of the Republican tax bill who helped the legislation become law. The seven Democrats hoping to run against the longtime congressman from Wheaton in the November general election strongly oppose the tax policy changes, saying they benefit the rich, create a "path to inequality," or represent a "big, bold failure." Full story.

Wheaton 'Reflection Run' to tally laps, dollars for clean water

His eighth annual Reflection Run to provide clean water for people in Africa hasn't yet begun, but looking at the frigid forecast for New Year's Eve already has Steve Spear feeling reflective. Spear, who plans to run 54 kilometers -- one for each year of his life -- on Sunday in downtown Wheaton, said he sees the predictions of cold as a call to persevere through the challenges of life. Full story.

Hoffman Estates shooting an accident, police say

It appears a shooting at a Hoffman Estates home on Christmas Eve was accidental, based on early results from an ongoing investigation, police said Thursday. The injured person, who was initially in critical condition, is continuing to improve in the hospital, police said. Full story.

Name released of bicyclist struck, killed by car in Fox Lake

The Lake County coroner released the name of the man who died after being struck by a car Tuesday morning while he was riding a bicycle in the middle of Route 12 in Fox Lake. Kevin McKenzie, a 55-year-old Fox Lake man, died from multiple traumatic injuries related to the crash, according to the autopsy performed Wednesday morning by Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper. Full story.

Blackhawks fall 5-2 in Vancouver

Two steps forward, one step back. Or maybe it's more like two steps forward, two steps back. That's pretty much how the 2017-18 season has felt for the Chicago Blackhawks so far, according to beat writer John Dietz. Full story.

Talented Bears rookie Cohen adjusting to newfound fame

Chicago Bears rookie Tarik Cohen has been blessed with a rare blend of skills, including speed, quickness, agility and vision that make him a dynamic, multiple-threat running back. But if Cohen could have one super power, it might be invisibility. That way he could be anonymous off the field and everyday tasks wouldn't be so time consuming. Full story.

Gut-wrenching loss to Pacers started Chicago Bulls' surprising turnaround

The last time the Chicago Bulls saw the Indiana Pacers, they suffered one of the most disheartening losses possible. As it turned out, the only way to go was up. The Bulls are 9-2 in their last 11 games since then heading into tonight's rematch with the Pacers at the United Center. Full story.