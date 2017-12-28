Passengers not happy about canceled Southwest flights at Midway

hello

Cold and ice grounded more flights at Midway International Airport than any other place in the country Thursday morning. The unexpected change in travel plans sent passengers to social media to air their grievances.

Southwest Airlines is the major carrier at Midway. It canceled nearly 90 flights and explained to passengers via Twitter that "operational challenges due to weather as well as de-icing" were responsible.

Passengers showed a mix of biting criticism and disappointment in their social media interactions with Southwest Airlines representatives who took both a patient and humorous tone in responding.

"Thanks for yet again an amazing day *extremely sarcastic voice,*" tweeted Marc Bubnick to the airline.

"Sorry for any disappointment we may have caused, Marc," Southwest Airlines officials replied. "Can we help in any way? *extremely serious voice.*"

Much of the social media interaction focused on helping passengers rebook flights. The good news is Southwest also told those passengers they don't expect any further cancellations today.

The airline won't get any cooperation from Mother Nature to make good on that promise. Temperatures dropped well below freezing even without a wind chill Thursday morning to fuel the cancellations. Forecasts show temperatures will not rise above freezing for at least another nine days.