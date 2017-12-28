Cook County property taxes can be paid at treasurer's office Sunday

There was no long line to pre-pay your property taxes at the Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' office on Thursday morning, but tens of thousands of Cook County residents have been paying early by other methods. Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Time is running out for taxpayers eager to get a jump on their property taxes before changes recently passed by Congress kick in -- but in Cook County, office hours are being extended to give them a hand.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said her office at 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, in Chicago will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, New Year's Eve, for those wanting to pay in-person on the final day. After 5 p.m., payment can be dropped off in a mailbox set up next to the door to Pappas's office.

Payments will be honored provided they are made or dropped off before midnight Sunday.

On Saturday, the office will be closed, but payments can be made at a Chase Bank branch.

Officials in DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties, however, were not opening on the weekend; there, Friday is the last day to pay.

Why the rush? Because starting in 2018, deductions on federal tax returns for property taxes and state and local income taxes will be capped.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. See the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.