Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 12/28/2017 5:35 PM

Cook County property taxes can be paid at treasurer's office Sunday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • There was no long line to pre-pay your property taxes at the Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' office on Thursday morning, but tens of thousands of Cook County residents have been paying early by other methods.

    There was no long line to pre-pay your property taxes at the Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' office on Thursday morning, but tens of thousands of Cook County residents have been paying early by other methods.
    Nader Issa/Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Time is running out for taxpayers eager to get a jump on their property taxes before changes recently passed by Congress kick in -- but in Cook County, office hours are being extended to give them a hand.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said her office at 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, in Chicago will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, New Year's Eve, for those wanting to pay in-person on the final day. After 5 p.m., payment can be dropped off in a mailbox set up next to the door to Pappas's office.

Payments will be honored provided they are made or dropped off before midnight Sunday.

On Saturday, the office will be closed, but payments can be made at a Chase Bank branch.

Officials in DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties, however, were not opening on the weekend; there, Friday is the last day to pay.

Why the rush? Because starting in 2018, deductions on federal tax returns for property taxes and state and local income taxes will be capped.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. See the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account