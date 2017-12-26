Breaking News Bar
 
Trump predicts Republicans and Democrats will agree on health care plan

  • President Donald Trump speaks on the phone Sunday with children as they track Santa Claus' movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will "eventually come together "on a new health care plan for the country.

Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said "the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare."

Much of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act remains intact, however, and the signup period for the various options was carried out as normal this year.

Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law this year, but couldn't get it through the Senate.

Trump his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

