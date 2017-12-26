Dick Orkin, who was the comic genius behind "Chickenman," the phenomenally popular serial spoof hatched at Chicago's WCFL in the 1960s, and later some of the funniest and most memorable commercials ever heard, has died. He was 84. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.
updated: 12/26/2017 6:26 AM
Feder: 'Chickenman' Dick Orkin dies
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.