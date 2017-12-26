Feder: 'Chickenman' Dick Orkin dies

Dick Orkin was production director at WCFL in 1967 when he created "The Adventures of Chickenman," portraying the crime-fighting fowl and his alter ego, mild-mannered shoe salesman Benton Harbor.

Dick Orkin, who was the comic genius behind "Chickenman," the phenomenally popular serial spoof hatched at Chicago's WCFL in the 1960s, and later some of the funniest and most memorable commercials ever heard, has died. He was 84. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.