Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/26/2017 5:06 PM

Coroner says Lakemoor man died in Christmas Eve crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Lake County authorities have released the identity of a man who died Sunday night in a two-car crash near Belvidere and Fisher roads in the Round Lake area.

Alan M. Bern, 33, of Lakemoor, died in the Christmas Eve wreck, according to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from traumatic injuries related to the crash in unincorporated Wauconda Township, but toxicology results are pending, he said in an announcement Tuesday.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office preliminary investigation, Bern was driving a Ford Taurus east on Route 120 and was killed after he lost control of his vehicle near Fisher Road. His car slid sideways into oncoming lanes, where it was hit on the passenger's side by a westbound Nissan Rogue.

The 58-year-old McHenry woman driving the Nissan had nonlife-threatening injuries, and was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington by the Wauconda Fire Protection District.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account