Coroner says Lakemoor man died in Christmas Eve crash

hello

Lake County authorities have released the identity of a man who died Sunday night in a two-car crash near Belvidere and Fisher roads in the Round Lake area.

Alan M. Bern, 33, of Lakemoor, died in the Christmas Eve wreck, according to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from traumatic injuries related to the crash in unincorporated Wauconda Township, but toxicology results are pending, he said in an announcement Tuesday.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office preliminary investigation, Bern was driving a Ford Taurus east on Route 120 and was killed after he lost control of his vehicle near Fisher Road. His car slid sideways into oncoming lanes, where it was hit on the passenger's side by a westbound Nissan Rogue.

The 58-year-old McHenry woman driving the Nissan had nonlife-threatening injuries, and was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington by the Wauconda Fire Protection District.