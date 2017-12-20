Harper College police chief retiring Dec. 31

Harper College Police Chief Paul LeBreck is retiring after 12 years at the Palatine-based community college.

LeBreck, who started with Harper in February 2005 as deputy chief and was promoted to chief in December 2014, is retiring at the end of the year, officials said. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Harper in 1974, and worked for the Palatine Police Department between 1977 and 2005.

Beginning Jan. 1, Deputy Chief Randy Walker will become interim chief. Walker also earned an associate degree at Harper, and worked for the Palatine Police Department from 1985 to 2013.

An official search is underway for a permanent replacement.