updated: 12/20/2017 11:56 AM

Feder: ABC 7's Jerry Taft to retire

  • ABC 7's chief meteorologist Jerry Taft is retiring, the station announced Wednesday.

Jerry Taft, who's been a trusted and engaging presence in front of Chicago weather maps for more than 40 years, is retiring as chief meteorologist at top-rated WLS-Channel 7, the ABC-owned station announced Wednesday. Read more about this from Robert Feder at robertfeder.com.

